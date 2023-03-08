Breezy and cooler today!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cooler and drier air continue to move in this morning behind last night’s front.

It's breezy this morning! Wind gusts over 20 mph+ are possible during our commute. pic.twitter.com/m7ImK0PBqL — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) March 8, 2023

Temperatures will be in the 50s at daybreak in Savannah with wind gusts near 20 miles per hour possible. Highs will only reach the upper 60 to lower 70s Wednesday afternoon with plenty of sunshine overhead.

Thursday morning will be cool again with lows near 50 degrees. Highs then rebound to the mid to upper 60s Thursday afternoon, but the cloud cover will be increasing. A chance for rain builds in after sunset.

We’ll warm up to the mid 70s Friday afternoon, but a front will bring in a chance of showers throughout the day, starting in the morning. Keep an eye on this part of the forecast if you have outdoor plans. The first part of the day looks wetter than the evening.

Rain looks to move mostly move out Saturday morning. Highs will be in the low 70s Saturday and Sunday. Another cold front is possible early next week, with an increasing chance of rain on Monday.

This brings in a cold blast of air for next week, with highs in the 60s and possibly an inland temperatures dropping to the upper 30s by the middle of next week.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.