Businesses across the Hostess City prepare for St. Patrick’s Day

(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Employees are bringing in more inventory at Glory Days Vintage on Broughton St. preparing for their first St. Patrick’s Day since they opened.

“St. Patrick’s Day is a crazy two weeks in Savannah. It’s the busiest holiday Savannah has and we’re hoping our sales triple this week,” Glory Days Vintage Employee Helena Dunne said.

It’s an uptick in business that employees say has already started…more than a week ahead of the big day.

And with this year’s celebration falling on Friday area business leaders I talked to said it could lead to local stores seeing more green this St. Patrick’s Day.

“It’s going to be huge. It gives people the whole weekend to come out and enjoy, not just in the middle of the week,” Brooke Goth said.

Brooke Goth heads Savannah’s Downtown Business Association.

She says businesses that aren’t typically go-tos for revelers like bars and restaurants are still preparing for big returns this year…even with recent challenges for business owners.

“I know that a lot of them are making sure that they’re stocked up on supplies. I know that employment has been kind of an issue recently, but they’re being as fully staffed as they can be, making sure that they have everything ready to go for, not only those visitors, but also those locals coming in as well over the next couple of weeks,” Goth said.

Goth expects an onslaught of guests to descend on Savannah during this season of St. Patrick…which means some stores are offering sales to entice customers.

“More crowds in Savannah means more shoppers, and local businesses can be supported. When they’re here, they’re here to shop. A few drinks helps shopping as well,” Dunne said.

Staff at stores like Glory Days now hoping their first St. Patrick’s Day in business is a lucky one.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

