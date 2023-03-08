Chatham Co. Police Department Chief hopes auto parts theft sends message to other thieves

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County police chief is addressing an auto parts theft that led to an accidental death.

WTOC brought you the first details of this story Tuesday after the owner of South Bound Auto Sales found a man dead under one of his cars. Police believe the man was trying to steal a catalytic converter.

The Chatham County Police Department Chief Jeff Hadley says there were 39 catalytic converters stolen last year.

Chief Jeff Hadley said it certainly is rare that someone dies while trying to steal auto parts. He says he hopes this tragedy sends a message to other thieves hoping to make a quick buck.

That message? It’s just not worth it.

He says it’s common for people to steal these catalytic converters from all kinds of vehicles. But out of the nearly 40 converters stolen in 20-22, they made no arrests.

These thefts have been happening for years. In 2021, 56 catalytic converters were stolen and in 2020, 50 were stolen.

He says it’s hard to track down who’s committing these crimes because police are often called long after the crime happens and it’s hard to figure out where the suspects take these parts to. Sometimes they end up out of state.

32-year-old Matthew Smith is the man police identified as the person who died trying to steal a catalytic converter yesterday.

“He shouldn’t have been doing what he’s been doing but it didn’t deserve a death sentence but it’s a cautionary tale of for such little in return you put your life at risk and unfortunately he passed away. So, that’s why we put the information out and hopefully individuals that have a thought of maybe doing that type of activity, it will prevent them from doing so,” Chief Jeff Hadley said.

WTOC also spoke to the owner of South Bound Auto Sales who says they lose anywhere from 30.00 to 50,000 a year in stolen auto parts.

“We have multiple, numerous times that cats (catalytic converters) have been stolen, radio been stolen, parts out of car been stolen. It’s not worth it,” Mike Abouharb said.

Chief Hadley says people stealing catalytic converters would face a felony theft charge.

He encourages dealership owners suffering through the issue to increase their lighting and position cars where they’re hard to access or get underneath while police work on fixing the bigger issue.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.