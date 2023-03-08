Sky Cams
Chief of Staff of Army visits Fort Stewart’s 3rd Infantry Division

(WTOC)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Fort Stewart hosted one of the highest-ranking Army officials Tuesday.

The Chief of Staff of the Army visited the installation, meeting soldiers face-to-face, and learned about the latest challenges and successes of the 3rd Infantry Division.

General James McConville shaking hands with hundreds of 3rd ID members Tuesday thanking them for their hard work and touting their efforts overseas in Europe.

“I look at the difference the American soldier makes. They used to say, wherever the American soldier went, freedom follows. But I would say with this brigade and the American soldier, where they went, freedom stayed,” said General McConville.

Even taking time to call the parents of one young 3rd ID member –

“I just want to thank you for your service. We’re here with your son, you raised a great kid here, we’re real proud of him.”

“Thank you very much, sir.”

This as the Army is re-launching a famous slogan dating back to the 1980s, “Be all you can be.” Something McConville says could help bring in new recruits.

“Why wouldn’t you bring back success? The reason we’re bringing back ‘be all you can be,’ I think it describes exactly what we want for parents and young men and women. They want their kids to be all they can be.”

Fort Stewart staff also briefed the McConville on living conditions on the installation as they continue to address the issue of mold in the barracks, which they say is due to the age of the buildings and Georgia’s humid climate.

“We’re putting a lot of additional resources into the housing. I saw some rooms that weren’t so good, but I also saw some barracks that were good, what we want is to have our soldiers all have quality barracks and quality housing that’s commensurate with their service.”

McConville also visited the Marne Innovation Center where soldiers are utilizing technology like 3D printers and computer programming to find real-time solutions to issues they face in their jobs.

The Army Chief of Staff – continuing to encourage soldiers to be all they can be.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

