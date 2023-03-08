City of Savannah helping bars, restaurants with St. Patrick’s Day preparations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Local bars and restaurants have been planning for St. Patrick’s Day for months, and now they’re putting those preps in place.

Abe’s on Lincoln has ordered all the items they need to get through, including all of their St. Patrick’s Day merch like reusable cups that you will see at businesses throughout the St. Patrick’s Day holiday to help with waste and also a keep sake designed by a local author.

At Abe’s on Lincoln, they are preparing for some big crowds this year since St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday and it is the most normal year the city has seen since pre-pandemic.

They are fully staffed and fully stocked, with about three times as much product as they would normally have on hand.

They start these preparations the day after St. Patrick’s Day last year, which they say went well and are hoping for much of the same this year.

“We’re expecting bigger, like I said, I think we are going to have a bigger crowd this year because it is going to be on a Friday night. I think we will start the party on Thursday, on Friday we plan to open at 9 a.m. which is a lot different for us which means our bartenders are going to have to crawl out of bed a lot earlier, it is a long weekend for them,” said Director of Marketing Gaslight Group Carey Ferrara.

It will also be a long day for everyone participating, she has some tips for newcomers to make sure you stay hydrated, pace yourself and know the locations of the bathrooms before you start the day.

While everything is ready to go inside of the bars, the City is also doing their part to get the bars and restaurants ready for the big day.

Some places like Abe’s on Lincoln have had many St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, but for others, this is their first time. So, the City wants to make sure everybody, old and new businesses are on the same page.

Wednesday night, the City of Savannah will be hosting an information session for licensed alcohol establishments from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Coastal Georgia Center.

They will have representatives there to talk about all of the expectations and planning for the holiday including police, fire, zoning and traffic impacts.

Police have already started going to the bars and restaurants for site visits to make sure everything is up to code before the big day.

There are no major rule changes from last year, but the City says with the expanded to go cup zone and no street vendors again this year, it is even more important that they make sure all businesses understand the rules for St. Patrick’s Day.

“No longer are people as much on the street, they are going inside venues and that is why as has been mentioned previously, getting those occupancy checks throughout the event and also reminding the alcohol establishments before the event like at this meeting we are having about that is critical to the safety of everybody,” said Susan Broker with the City of Savannah.

The meeting Wednesday night is only for alcohol establishments. But if you plan to still get involved by being a street vendor or hawker and sell merchandise on St. Patrick’s Day, those permits are available now. The deadline to get that in is one week from Wednesday, on March 15.

They have only approved about 10 permits so far, but usually have more than 100. So they expect to see more this week.

