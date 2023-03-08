City of Savannah holds public meeting about Wetlands Preserve Park and Nature Trail

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah hosted its second meeting on a project they hope will help people appreciate the city’s natural landscape.

The project is the Wetlands Preserve Park and Nature Trail.

It goes hand-in-hand with a city project to improve infrastructure to reduce flooding in the area north of the Enmarket Arena.

The Wetlands Preserve Park will incorporate Savannah’s culture, history, and ecosystem to create an educational park.

“How do we make this more than just a storm water infrastructure project? How do we make it something that people really want to come and visit, learn about nature, just be out in nature? Maybe there’s outdoor classroom space, some benches to sit at and just congregate. The key now is focusing on what components, what features do the residents want to see so that we can build those into the design. So we’re not coming to the community saying ‘here’s our design, hope you like it,’ we’re saying ’help us, work with us, tell us what you want to see here and we’ll help design that,’” said Nick Deffley, the sustainability director for the City of Savannah.

