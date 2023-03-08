Sky Cams
Gov. Brian Kemp attends Georgia Logistics Summit as more companies, jobs come to the state

Gov. Brian Kemp attends Georgia Logistics Summit
Gov. Brian Kemp attends Georgia Logistics Summit(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the state continues to grow, Georgia’s governor says logistics and transportation become even more crucial to move things within the state, to the nation, and to the world.

The annual Georgia Logistics Summit brings together nearly 1,000 people from companies, government agencies and more. They’re studying what works and what doesn’t when it comes to shipping, trucking, and the other platforms business needs to work in Georgia.

With Georgia companies expanding nationally and internationally, and more companies locating in Georgia, leaders say keeping things going has become it’s own industry with 32,000 companies and 250,000 jobs connected to it statewide.

“This industry accounts for $83.4 billion dollars....83.4 billion...in economic impact for the great state of Georgia,” said Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

Kemp says the summit is one of the ways companies and state government work together to keep things running and prepare for more growth.

