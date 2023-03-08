Lake repairs continue at Joe Tribble Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some repairs have wrapped up at a man-made lake on Savannah’s southside.

Savannah City Council voted to repair the lake at Joe Tribble Park back in October.

There has been damage to the walls of Tribble Lake for years, making it impossible to keep the basin filled.

The new wall was approved to be 12 feet wide and 27 feet tall to prevent future breaches.

“The lake drained on its own. We had engineers come out and identify all areas, potential areas where there were breaches, there may be breaches, where there were weak walls. That allowed us the opportunity to fix it right this time,” said Alderman Kurtis Purtee.

The work still isn’t over though.

The city is still working to finish repairing and replacing the walkway alongside the lake.

Alderman Kurtis Purtee says they hope to start re-filling it within the next two to three weeks and have construction wrapped up by the end of the month.

