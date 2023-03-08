Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Residents near Clyo Fire Station will have access to high speed internet

(Live 5)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLYO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Board of Commissioners approved a service agreement with Planters Communications to provide a Layer 2 fiber network to the Clyo Fire Station Tuesday.

This will benefit residents who live near the network route because they don’t currently have access to high-speed internet.

“I’ve never had any complaints on Planters,” District 3 Commissioner Jamie DeLoach said Wednesday morning. “With them putting down the fiber-optic cable, I mean, that’s a long-term solution.”

After negotiating with county officials, Planters Communications reduced the cost of the Clyo project by about $200,000 to $350,000. The cost is reduced even further $50,000 by not having to pay to access the network for two years.

The network route will start just outside Springfield’s city limits and predominately follow Ga. Hwy 119 to Clyo. A portion of Stillwell Road and all of Mock Road, Teal Drive and Wood Duck will be included, also.

There are 308 houses along the route.

The board will apply for grants to pay for network extensions. Future phases have already been mapped.

In addition to fire station, Clyo’s community center will gain broadband access.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kirkland Stewart
Savannah-Chatham schools employee charged with enticing a child
Fear the Walking Dead filming in Effingham Co.
‘It’ll be exciting to see:’ Fear the Walking Dead filming in Effingham Co.
Chatham Co. Police confirm death at auto shop was result of attempted catalytic converter theft
Stuckie the dog
‘Stuckie’ found nearly perfectly preserved more than 40 years ago
5-year-old dies after being pulled from pond in Hinesville

Latest News

Water issues in Port Wentworth repaired, no boil water advisory issued
Savannah, Ga.
City of Savannah helping bars, restaurants with St. Patrick’s Day preparations
The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
Families confirm names of Mexico kidnapping survivors; both back in U.S.
THE News at 11
South Bound Auto Sales owners find dead body under car, Chatham Co. Police investigating