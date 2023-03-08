Residents near Clyo Fire Station will have access to high speed internet

CLYO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Board of Commissioners approved a service agreement with Planters Communications to provide a Layer 2 fiber network to the Clyo Fire Station Tuesday.

This will benefit residents who live near the network route because they don’t currently have access to high-speed internet.

“I’ve never had any complaints on Planters,” District 3 Commissioner Jamie DeLoach said Wednesday morning. “With them putting down the fiber-optic cable, I mean, that’s a long-term solution.”

After negotiating with county officials, Planters Communications reduced the cost of the Clyo project by about $200,000 to $350,000. The cost is reduced even further $50,000 by not having to pay to access the network for two years.

The network route will start just outside Springfield’s city limits and predominately follow Ga. Hwy 119 to Clyo. A portion of Stillwell Road and all of Mock Road, Teal Drive and Wood Duck will be included, also.

There are 308 houses along the route.

The board will apply for grants to pay for network extensions. Future phases have already been mapped.

In addition to fire station, Clyo’s community center will gain broadband access.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.