Savannah city leaders share why they are on opposite sides of House Bill 189

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Local leaders are speaking out about a bill that just passed through the Georgia House of Representatives.

The bill would increase the weight limit trucks can carry across the state.

WTOC’s Camille Syed tells us why a City of Savannah alderman and a local state representative are on opposite sides of the bill.

“You’re looking at potholes that are going to form more regularly, sinkholes that are going to pop up.”

Over the past three years, trucks have been allowed to carry up to 95,000 pounds of goods under executive order. But the actual legal limit is 84,000 pounds. House Bill 189 would permanently change the carrying limit to 88,000 pounds. That’s a change Savannah Alderman Nick Palumbo believes will put too much burden on local roads.

“1,400 bridges that are built today in Georgia are not allowed to have these new trucks on them. They’re just not built for that capacity or they’ll sustain damage or they’re under threat of collapse. So, they’ll have to route them around to different communities, they’ll have to put them into cities,” City of Savannah Alderman Nivk Palumbo said.

So with trucks rerouted to city roads, Palumbo says the Georgia Municipal Association is against this bill.

He says with these heavier trucks on our roads, taxpayers will end up funding the repairs.

“If these ultra heavy trucks are permitted on local rights of way, that totally blows our maintenance plan out the water and we’re going to have to find millions of dollars to make up the difference.”

The house passed the bill in a tight vote of 93 to 81. Our area Representative Ron Stephens voted in favor of the bill and does not feel like it will negatively impact local roads.

“I don’t it’s a reduction from the weight we’ve had in the past few years. So, no. It’ll have less of an affect that we’ve been operating under over the past three years,” Rep. Ron Stephens said.

He says he voted for it, also, because more goods can be transported at once.

“People are trying to get their farm products, chicken, other things that we’ve got in state to market.”

Even with these considerations, Palumbo says it’s not a safe move.

“Please we’re asking them to do the fiscally responsible thing to do and not pass this bill.”

The bill still has to pass through the senate before becoming law. Stephens believes there’s a good chance that will happen.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.