Small business owners discuss hauling, moving products at Georgia Logistics Summit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As Georgia continues to grow, logistics become even more important to companies and communities large and small.

Business leaders and others came together for the Logistics Summit. For small business owners, it’s a time to talk to others and see what can help them stay competitive.

“It’s absolutely important as a small business owner to get some information and knowledge on things around you so you can plan,” said Hope Allen, owner of H.D. Drayage & Container.

More than 32,000 companies statewide work in the logistics of hauling or moving products into, out of, or within Georgia. Those gathered here recognize the port here in Savannah as a main artery for making that happen and even attracting new industry.

“When you look at Hyundai, one of the reasons Hyundai selected the location they selected is because they’ve got access to the port. They can have car parts coming in and finished cars shipping out,” said Griff Lynch, the executive director of the Georgia Ports Authority.

But local leaders say it takes a range of platforms, from rail lines and interstates to give companies what they need to come here and prosper here.

“Transportation and logistics are critical across the whole state. The entire state and the Southeast depend on the Georgia Ports Authority to move their products efficiently. But that branches out to the rail system and interstate,” said Hannah Mullins, with the Candler County Industrial Authority.

Leaders here hope they can keep the momentum moving forward.

All agree the growth can go only as far as the logistics support it.

