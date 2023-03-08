Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Southbound Auto Sales owners find dead body under car, Chatham Co. Police investigating

(WTOC)
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The owners at Southbound Auto Sales in Chatham County came in to work to something they never imagined - a dead body under a car.

“I didn’t even get close to him. I called the police right away,” said Mike Abouharb, the owner of Southbound Auto Sales.

Chatham County Police are calling it an “accidental death” but Mike Abouharb found the body crushed under the car Tuesday morning. From what he saw and what was left behind, he says the man was trying to steal a catalytic converter.

“Is it worth it? To steal a catalytic converter to sell it for $100. To lose your life? It’s not.”

They’re business owners so while they are still processing what they saw, they have to keep it running.

“It’s been disarray. Upset. Angry.”

According to the owner, keeping the doors open has not been easy.

“Name it...it happened.”

“In any given year, you got between $30 to $50,000 lost in catalytic converters, radios, even tires!”

But after nine years of selling their cars, they’ve had to figure out how to keep recovering.

“No choice. You have a business to run.”

Tuesday morning’s incident though has made them question what the future will look like.

“What happened...I think that’s the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

And if there will be a future at all...

“Everybody thinks the car business, you’re shoveling money. But you make a little money, then get a hit like this and it makes a big toll. It’s a hardship. It’s not worth it.”

Abouharb’s message to thieves choosing to target any business is -

“Get a job. Do something and stop stealing. We work very hard for what we get.”

The car dealership says they might consider changing their business model in the near future.

As for the victim, Chatham County Police said no foul play is suspected. They’re withholding an identity until they can contact the family.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stuckie the dog
‘Stuckie’ found nearly perfectly preserved more than 40 years ago
Fear the Walking Dead filming in Effingham Co.
‘It’ll be exciting to see:’ Fear the Walking Dead filming in Effingham Co.
5-year-old dies after being pulled from pond in Hinesville
Gregory Alan Woods
Inmate identified after being found unresponsive at Chatham Co. Detention Center
Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him...
Buster Murdaugh files report following stalking incidents, officials say

Latest News

The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
Families confirm names of Mexico kidnapping survivors; both back in U.S.
Wetlands Preserve Park and Nature Trail
City of Savannah holds public meeting about Wetlands Preserve Park and Nature Trail
Joe Tribble Park
Lake repairs continue at Joe Tribble Park
Chief of Staff of Army visits Fort Stewart’s 3rd Infantry Division