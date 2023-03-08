St. Patrick’s Day: St. Vincent’s Academy Choir under new leadership

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For more than 50 years the St. Vincent’s Academy choir has performed in St. Patrick’s Day events across Savannah.

But for the first time in almost 3 decades the group is under new leadership.

They’ve been the sound of Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day for half a century.

This year the choir at St. Vincent’s Academy has a new member leading the group.

“It’s difficult but in a good way because there’s lots of things that I’m learning. I’m learning so much this year,” Music Director Ryan Beke said.

Ryan Beke is the school’s new music director replacing Bernadette Winters who retired last St. Patrick’s Day after leading the group for 30 years.

Beke says he’s got big shoes to fill in his first season of St. Patrick…describing the choir’s performances at recent Grand Marshal events as learning experiences.

“I had no idea all that went on with the Grand Marshal and the parade committee. I just didn’t know anything about that in particular,” Beke said.

But St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah is nothing new to Beke who’s lived in the Coastal Empire for six years.

Just like celebrations over the years Beke says to expect some changes and new songs to the choir’s future performances.

“How do we move it forward while staying true to all the traditions? I love instruments and I love getting students on instruments. So that’s something moving forward I’d love to have more of.”

New elements to a Savannah St. Patrick’s Day staple for a school that sits under the steeples of the downtown Cathedral Basilica.

“It gives you something to look back on to see where you’ve come from, but also it needs to continue forward at the same time.”

Now under new leadership a choir rooted in tradition making a change to help Savannah celebrate St. Patrick’s Day for decades more to come.

