Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

St. Patrick’s Day: St. Vincent’s Academy Choir under new leadership

St. Vincent’s Academy choir
St. Vincent’s Academy choir(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For more than 50 years the St. Vincent’s Academy choir has performed in St. Patrick’s Day events across Savannah.

But for the first time in almost 3 decades the group is under new leadership.

They’ve been the sound of Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day for half a century.

This year the choir at St. Vincent’s Academy has a new member leading the group.

“It’s difficult but in a good way because there’s lots of things that I’m learning. I’m learning so much this year,” Music Director Ryan Beke said.

Ryan Beke is the school’s new music director replacing Bernadette Winters who retired last St. Patrick’s Day after leading the group for 30 years.

Beke says he’s got big shoes to fill in his first season of St. Patrick…describing the choir’s performances at recent Grand Marshal events as learning experiences.

“I had no idea all that went on with the Grand Marshal and the parade committee. I just didn’t know anything about that in particular,” Beke said.

But St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah is nothing new to Beke who’s lived in the Coastal Empire for six years.

Just like celebrations over the years Beke says to expect some changes and new songs to the choir’s future performances.

“How do we move it forward while staying true to all the traditions? I love instruments and I love getting students on instruments. So that’s something moving forward I’d love to have more of.”

New elements to a Savannah St. Patrick’s Day staple for a school that sits under the steeples of the downtown Cathedral Basilica.

“It gives you something to look back on to see where you’ve come from, but also it needs to continue forward at the same time.”

Now under new leadership a choir rooted in tradition making a change to help Savannah celebrate St. Patrick’s Day for decades more to come.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fear the Walking Dead filming in Effingham Co.
‘It’ll be exciting to see:’ Fear the Walking Dead filming in Effingham Co.
Kirkland Stewart
Savannah-Chatham schools employee charged with enticing a child
5-year-old dies after being pulled from pond in Hinesville
Stuckie the dog
‘Stuckie’ found nearly perfectly preserved more than 40 years ago
South Bound Auto Sales owners find body under car, Chatham Co. Police investigating

Latest News

Businesses across the Hostess City prepare for St. Patrick’s Day
St. Patrick's Day
Deadline this Friday for parking in Savannah on St. Patrick’s Day
Savannah, Ga.
City of Savannah helping bars, restaurants with St. Patrick’s Day preparations
The history behind St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah
‘They came here with promise’: The history behind St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah