Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Top Teacher: Chrissy Kaszanek

Chrissy Kaszanek
Chrissy Kaszanek(WTOC)
By Mike Cihla
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - “My mom was a teacher. So, it was always kind of in the back of my mind. I took some education classes she said after talking with her, she said ‘oh, you would be great at it.’ I took a couple of education courses and knew this is what I am supposed to do. So, ever since then after getting my master’s, that’s it, it was definitely in the cards, for me to be a teacher,” Chrissy Kaszanek said.

Kaszanek teaches biology at May River High School in Bluffton.

“The best part of it is definitely the students, I love making connections with kids. I love learning about them. That super ‘AHA moment’ when they understand something. Getting them excited, getting them passionate about science, is one of my favorite things,” Kaszanek said.

Kaszanek said making connections with students, getting them to trust you and letting them know you care about them, is the most important thing about being a teacher.

“When you first form that connection, then they feel like they can take academic risks. They are able to make mistakes, ask questions, try things and feel like they are in a safe place and safe environment,” Kaszanek said.

“I wanted to nominate Ms. Kaz as a top teacher because she is very caring with her students, she gives great advice. The way she teaches is very hands on. and makes it really easy to understand,” student Isabella Perez said.

“We’re in this together, it’s a team, it’s teamwork and helping them, figure out how to do their best and be their best,” Kaszanek said.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kirkland Stewart
Savannah-Chatham schools employee charged with enticing a child
Fear the Walking Dead filming in Effingham Co.
‘It’ll be exciting to see:’ Fear the Walking Dead filming in Effingham Co.
Chatham Co. Police confirm death at auto shop was result of attempted catalytic converter theft
Stuckie the dog
‘Stuckie’ found nearly perfectly preserved more than 40 years ago
5-year-old dies after being pulled from pond in Hinesville

Latest News

Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, speaks in favor of SB 233 in the Senate chambers during crossover...
Georgia Senate: $6,000 for those leaving low-rated schools
Board of Education opening public survey for next SCCPSS superintendent
GSU Armstrong students record audio for digital trail
Georgia Southern students increase access to African-American Heritage Trail
Savannah students take pledge to make safer decisions
Savannah students take pledge to make safer decisions