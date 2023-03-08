Top Teacher: Chrissy Kaszanek

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - “My mom was a teacher. So, it was always kind of in the back of my mind. I took some education classes she said after talking with her, she said ‘oh, you would be great at it.’ I took a couple of education courses and knew this is what I am supposed to do. So, ever since then after getting my master’s, that’s it, it was definitely in the cards, for me to be a teacher,” Chrissy Kaszanek said.

Kaszanek teaches biology at May River High School in Bluffton.

“The best part of it is definitely the students, I love making connections with kids. I love learning about them. That super ‘AHA moment’ when they understand something. Getting them excited, getting them passionate about science, is one of my favorite things,” Kaszanek said.

Kaszanek said making connections with students, getting them to trust you and letting them know you care about them, is the most important thing about being a teacher.

“When you first form that connection, then they feel like they can take academic risks. They are able to make mistakes, ask questions, try things and feel like they are in a safe place and safe environment,” Kaszanek said.

“I wanted to nominate Ms. Kaz as a top teacher because she is very caring with her students, she gives great advice. The way she teaches is very hands on. and makes it really easy to understand,” student Isabella Perez said.

“We’re in this together, it’s a team, it’s teamwork and helping them, figure out how to do their best and be their best,” Kaszanek said.

