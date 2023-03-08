Sky Cams
Unity in the Community happening this weekend

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Members of the community, and maybe some visitors to our city, will be coming together again this weekend for the monthly Arts, Crafts, Food and Entertainment festival on River Street.

Unity in the Community is held the third weekend of every month with culturally diverse and educational activities for the entire family.

Sharon Butler is the non-profit organization’s founder. She is here with Ben Adams for a look ahead to this weekend’s events.

