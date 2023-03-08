Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Water pressure issues reported in Port Wentworth

(Storyblocks)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Port Wentworth Police is letting residents know the City has been notified about low to no water pressure from the I-95 corridor to the Effingham County line.

They say the areas most impacted include the Rice Creek, Rice Hope, Pine Forest, Newport and Lake Shore subdivisions. This also includes the Rice Creek School and businesses in and around the 21/95 corridor.

Port Wentworth’s city manager says a contractor hit a water line. Police say Public Works is working to correct any issues.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fear the Walking Dead filming in Effingham Co.
‘It’ll be exciting to see:’ Fear the Walking Dead filming in Effingham Co.
Kirkland Stewart
Savannah-Chatham schools employee charged with enticing a child
5-year-old dies after being pulled from pond in Hinesville
Stuckie the dog
‘Stuckie’ found nearly perfectly preserved more than 40 years ago
South Bound Auto Sales owners find body under car, Chatham Co. Police investigating

Latest News

Savannah, Ga.
City of Savannah helping bars, restaurants with St. Patrick’s Day preparations
The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
Families confirm names of Mexico kidnapping survivors; both back in U.S.
THE News at 11
South Bound Auto Sales owners find dead body under car, Chatham Co. Police investigating
THE News at 11
Chief of Staff of Army visits Fort Stewart’s 3rd Infantry Division