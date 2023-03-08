Water pressure issues reported in Port Wentworth

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Port Wentworth Police is letting residents know the City has been notified about low to no water pressure from the I-95 corridor to the Effingham County line.

They say the areas most impacted include the Rice Creek, Rice Hope, Pine Forest, Newport and Lake Shore subdivisions. This also includes the Rice Creek School and businesses in and around the 21/95 corridor.

Port Wentworth’s city manager says a contractor hit a water line. Police say Public Works is working to correct any issues.

