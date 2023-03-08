Your 2023 Guide to St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC wants to make sure you are prepared for the biggest event of the year in the Hostess City.

The Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee will host the 199th annual Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Friday, March 17. Here’s everything you need to know to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade, March 17 - What you need to know:

Parade Route - The parade begins at 10:15 a.m. at the intersection of Abercorn and Gwinnett streets. Here is the map of the full route:

Running of the Squares - Several years ago, the City of Savannah instituted the “Land Rush” for square set-up along the parade route. Calhoun, Oglethorpe, LaFayette, Johnson, Wright, Madison, and Chippewa Squares are along the parade route. At 6 a.m. on the morning of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, City and Security staff will “officially” open the squares to parade-goers.

Keeping the Squares Green - The City of Savannah encourages everyone to do their part to keep the squares clean and litter free. They ask anyone planning to attend the parade to bring their own trash bags. Styrofoam coolers, cups, and glass are all prohibited.

Road closures - There are a number of planned road closures along the parade route. The City says additional closures are possible and some roads may remain closed throughout the weekend depending on congestion and safety needs. You can find a road closure map below.

Planned road closures for Savannah St, Patrick's Day parade. (City of Savannah)

Parking on Parade Day - There are a number of parking garages in Savannah. Spaces are limited. You have until Friday, March 10 to pre-register for a spot in a parking garage for the day. You can find out more about parking on the City’s website and a map for parking can be found below.

Parking in downtown Savannah on St. Patrick's Day. (City of Savannah)

Shuttle from Pooler - The City of Pooler will be offering a shuttle service to downtown Savannah all day on St. Patrick’s Day. The shuttles will run from Tanger Outlets to the Clyde Venue on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from 7 a.m. to midnight. You can find out how to register and prices here.

Parade Grand Marshal - This year’s Grand Marshal is George F. Schwarz III. He will lead the 199th St. Patrick’s Day parade. Schwarz has been a St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee member for 40 years. He graduated from Jenkins High School and Georgia Southern University. Schwarz is a Savannah native and his grandfather and father were part of the committee. Schwarz’s son, Rick, is on the parade committee now as well.

Grand marshal selected for 199th St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Savannah

St. Patrick’s Day “Festival” - What you need to know:

Festival Zone - There is no longer a permitted festival. The Mayor and City Council stuck with the decision they made in 2021 to keep the St. Patrick’s Day parade a family atmosphere. There will be no entertainment, bands, stages, alcohol sales, or vendors on the public rights-of-ways. However, the City says they expect a busy weekend in our social and nightlife districts.

Control Zone - There will be a Control Zone on March 17 and March 18. This area will have special restrictions, including what you’re allowed to have. Not allowed in the Control Zone is:

coolers

multiple cups per person

unruly animals

exotic animals

fireworks, bangs and snaps

smoke bombs

skates

bicycles

dangerous, disruptive behavior

You can find a map of the Control Zone below.

Control Zone (City of Savannah)

Wristbands - The City of Savannah will not be selling wristbands this year. They say there will be no outdoor entertainment and/or food and alcohol sales, so there will be no wristbands sold. But they do encourage you to buy from local businesses.

To-Go Cup Zone - The To-Go Cup Zone will be extended on March 17 only. During this time, you will be able to have an alcoholic beverage in a 16oz plastic to-go cup on the public right-of-way. You can find a map of the extended To-Go Cup Zone below.

Extended To-Go Cup Zone (City of Savannah)

Food Trucks - There will be food trucks at several locations. You can find a list of pre-approved locations on the City of Savannah’s website.

Fines - Here are some of the fines for local ordinance violations:

One drink on-street limit - $121

Size limited 16 ounces - $150

Drinking from can, bottle or glass - $150

Drinking alcohol in parked motor vehicle - $150

Unlawful for minor to drink/possess alcohol - $250

Disorderly conduct by: urinating in public - $200

Disorderly conduct by: fighting, indecency, etc. - $500

Should you receive a citation for violating a city ordinance, it can be handled just like any other ticket. Chatham County residents may be released with a city ordinance summons. If you receive a summons, you can avoid a court appearance by paying the fine in advance at the Recorders Court window at the Chatham County Courthouse, 133 Montgomery Street. You can also pay traffic citations online at www.savannahga.gov/paycitations.

Other Celebrations - What You Need to Know:

Greening of the Fountain - The greening of the fountain at Forsyth Park will take place at noon on Friday, March 10.

Celtic Cross Ceremony - The Celtic Cross Mass and ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 12 at the Basilica Cathedral of St. John the Baptist followed by the ceremony at the Celtic Cross monument in Emmet Park. That begins at 11:30 a.m.

Jasper Green Ceremony - The Sgt. Jasper Green Ceremony will be at 4 p.m. on March 16 at Madison Square.

St. Patrick’s Day Mass - The day begins with Mass at the Basilica Cathedral of St. John the Baptist at 8 a.m.

