Agenda Latina holds Victorious Women Conference to celebrate bilingual women

Victorious Women Conference
Victorious Women Conference(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday is International Women’s Day and people across the world are celebrating.

In Savannah, Agenda Latina hosted their Victorious Women Conference, a bilingual commemoration of the day.

Women gathered together to empower each other with topics like tapping into their inner strength, tips on making time for self care, and how to shift the language women use about themselves.

Agenda Latina’s marketing director says opportunities like this are great for women like her to be able to be their most authentic selves in the company of supportive women.

“I am so excited because it’s a great opportunity to bring my community and mix together at this bilingual event and its a good opportunity to feel safe in a good place where we can practice Spanish and English at the same time. I’m more than sure that every woman here is going to enjoy their time, connect with more people because it’s a great opportunity to network too, and empower themselves - is the idea, believe in ourselves is the message today,” said Lisette Riccelli, the marketing director for Agenda Latina.

This was Agenda Latina’s 8th annual conference and the first to be fully bilingual.

