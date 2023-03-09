Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Alex Murdaugh appeals ruling, sentencing for murder conviction

Alex Murdaugh professes his innocence during sentencing
Alex Murdaugh professes his innocence during sentencing
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Alex Murdaugh has appealed the ruling and sentencing after he was found guilty on two murder charges.

A jury found Murdaugh guilty for killing his wife, Maggie and son, Paul. He was sentenced to two life sentences by Judge Clifton Newman on Friday, March 3.

In a court document dated March 9, Murdaugh has appealed his conviction and sentencing. This step was anticipated as his defense attorneys mentioned after the trail they expected to appeal within 10 days.

PREVIOUS STORIES >>>> Murdaugh Case

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatham Co. Police confirm death at auto shop was result of attempted catalytic converter theft
Stuckie the dog
‘Stuckie’ found nearly perfectly preserved more than 40 years ago
Kirkland Stewart
Savannah-Chatham schools employee charged with enticing a child
St. Patrick's Day
Deadline this Friday for parking in Savannah on St. Patrick’s Day
FILE PHOTO - A sign at an entrance gate to Fort Stewart.
4,500 Georgia soldiers deploying to bolster European allies

Latest News

John Patrick Shea
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in Harrison Island Rd. shooting
State Sen. Dick Harpootlian (D-Richland) addresses his colleagues on the Senate floor Tuesday...
Harpootlian addresses SC Senate colleagues, critics after Murdaugh trial
Sun City death investigation ruled murder-suicide, according to sheriff’s office
Curbside pickup of alcohol was temporarily allowed during the earlier part of the pandemic,...
Bills would expand SC alcohol sales while restricting those who sell it