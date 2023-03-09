City council decides on rules for Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah City Council met today to discuss rules and zoning for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

With St. Patrick’s Day falling on a Friday, city officials say it’s expected to be the biggest celebration in years meaning more people in the hostess city than last year. That said, there are a lot of rules to keep in mind.

“We expect it to be much more vibrant.”

While you may want the best spot to see the parade up close, Mayor Van Johnson says you can’t set up or even be in squares until 6 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day. Also, no motor coaches are allowed. With that, comes other regulations to keep in mind.

“Pack it in, pack it out. No tents, no pop up bars, no Styrofoam containers.”

Those are rules you may be used to if you’ve been here on for celebrations before. A change from last year that will remain this year, there will be no festival zone with outdoor entertainment and alcohol sales which means no wristbands are required.

Special Event Director Susan Broker says that’s because they want our local businesses to strike gold.

“We decided we would allow our businesses to put in the entertainment and the alcohol sales opposed to it being in the public right-of-way so they wouldn’t have to be in competition with them. It’s really a way to put Savannah first.”

Also back this year, the extended to-go cup zone that will go as South as Victory Drive and Truman Parkway to the East.

“We wanted, A, locals to have a bigger opportunity to participate and we didn’t want them to necessarily to have to come downtown in order to participate,” said Mayor Johnson.

Squares on the parade route will close at 4 p.m. for cleaning and reopen at 6 p.m.

Participating in such a large celebration also comes with safety protocols.

“We do have command posts through the parade route.”

City leaders say there will be law enforcement set up.

“If people are coming here with the intentions of breaking the law, then their stay here will be a little longer than they intended.”

There is a new initiative to keep Savannah green and clean. About 60 city staffers will join police in squares in an ongoing clean up and monitor littering. You could face a $50 fine for your first littering offense and $150 for your third.

It’s a plan the St. Patrick’s Day parade committee appreciates.

“We’ve spoken with the city about it and in the past expressed concerns around the squares in the park, but the city has done an exceptional job making sure that our city stays clean,” said Ashley Norris, the chairman of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

City staff will go into more detail about their littering initiatives Friday during a public briefing.

