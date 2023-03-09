Sky Cams
Cloudier today ahead of increasing rain chances

First Alert Weather
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:10 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a cool start to our day with lows in the mid 40s for many of us. A few small showers are also possible north of I-16 this morning.

Highs then rebound to the mid to upper 60s Thursday afternoon, but the cloud cover will be increasing. A chance for rain builds in after sunset. Plan on a damp Friday morning commute!

Friday will be a warmer start with temperatures in the mid 50s at daybreak We’ll warm up to the mid 70s Friday afternoon, but a front will bring in a chance of showers throughout the day, starting in the morning. Keep an eye on this part of the forecast if you have outdoor plans. The first part of the day looks wetter than the evening.

Rain looks to move mostly move out Saturday morning. Highs will be near 70 degrees Saturday and Sunday. Another cold front is possible early next week, with an increasing chance of rain on Monday.

This brings in a cold blast of air for next week, with highs in the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Morning lows will also be chillier, with upper 30s possible Wednesday morning.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

