Farmers, businesses owners gather for annual Blessing of the Crops

Blessing of the Crops
Blessing of the Crops(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Springtime means farmers across our region begin planting crops to help feed and clothe the nation and beyond.

The difference between a good crop and a bad crop can affect more than just the farm.

Prayers filled the morning as local pastors, farmers and many others asked for divine blessings during the season. They say good weather, good markets and more come from above.

“At the end of the day, we have so little influence on many things -farming and life in general. That’s why things like this are important to me because it helps create a faith in something bigger than ourselves,” said farmer Lee Cromley.

The prayers came from more than just farmers. Business owners who rely on farmers as customers feel invested each year in the crops’ success.

“It is the community’s crop. We all feel that as one big family. We’re all dependent on how successful the farmer is,” said Mike Anderson with Bulloch Fertilizer.

“We’re with them in this as well. We want it to be successful in this crop, not just planting but the growing season and the harvest. We’ll be here for them,” said John Roach with Morris Bank.

Organizers believe this gathering helps unite this farming community for the challenges and hopefully the blessings ahead this year.

Years ago, this prayer gathering happened around the harvest. But organizers decided it was needed from the beginning.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

