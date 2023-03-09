Georgia power surge leads to two-game sweep of Georgia Southern

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern fell to Georgia, 9-4, in game two of their two-game set on Wednesday night. Georgia also won game one, 17-11.

The Bulldogs blasted three home-runs in the contest, one of which was hit by Benedictine alum Justin Thomas.

The Eagles are now 7-6 overall this season and next prepare to host Rutgers for a three-game series beginning on Friday night at 6:30 PM.

