Missing Savannah woman located, is safe

Rosa Lee Chisholm
Rosa Lee Chisholm(Savannah Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: A missing Savannah woman has been located and is safe.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Savannah Police Department is looking for a missing woman that has dementia.

According to police, 74-year-old Rosa Lee Chisholm was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Thursday on Bull Street.

She was wearing a white sweater with roses and red shirt underneath, blue jeans and red socks.

If seen, please call 911.

