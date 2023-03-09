Missing Savannah woman located, is safe

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: A missing Savannah woman has been located and is safe.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Savannah Police Department is looking for a missing woman that has dementia.

According to police, 74-year-old Rosa Lee Chisholm was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Thursday on Bull Street.

She was wearing a white sweater with roses and red shirt underneath, blue jeans and red socks.

If seen, please call 911.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.