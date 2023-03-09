Mother wants her son’s cold case reopened a month before his birthday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Devardrious Dixon’s mother reached out to WTOC a month before what would be his 24th birthday because she feels he’s been forgotten while his killer is free.

She wants detectives to reopen her son’s cold case.

“He was killed Sept. 13, 2018,” said Kathy Dixon, the mother of Devardrious Dixon.

His mother said she hasn’t gotten much sleep since that day when Savannah detectives knocked on her door.

“Came to the house and they acted like they didn’t want to tell me something, but I knew something was wrong. I could feel it in my heart.”

She’ll never forget detectives telling her to sit down and receiving the news that changed everything.

“They told me my son was killed. That was the worst day of my life. My heart felt like it exploded. It was a feeling I’ve never felt before.”

All the police report confirms is Dixon was shot and dropped off at the hospital, witnesses saw the car and two of the people inside. Dixon’s mother said his friends, who she never met, transported him and never went inside.

“My son probably would’ve still been here if they took him inside the hospital. Y’all left my son out there like trash.”

Dixon would have been 24 next month.

“He was a mommas boy. He always like to hug on me...kiss me. One thing he liked to do was make me laugh.”

He has two children.

“Serenity and Jacoby and they nine years old. He loved them so much. They still ask about him. They still wanna know and the only thing I can tell them is daddy is in Heaven.”

Just as Dixon’s mother wants the kids to know their father.

“A year went by, another year went by and I haven’t heard from them [police].”

She won’t stop fighting until this is solved...cold case or not.

“I won’t give up on my son. Just because everyone else gave up on him. I can’t do it because I am his mother.”

Like any mother who loses a son in this way...

“I wish I was there to save him. I wish I could’ve saved my son.”

After more than four years of no arrests. No leads. Kathy Dixon feels like her pleas haven’t been heard.

“That’s what I’m saying. The Bible said you will reap what you sow. The Bible does say that.”

Justice she said will help her sleep at night.

“I would let his soul rest,” Dixon said. “If it’s the littlest details. Tell me something, do something. Go to the detectives.”

Savannah Police confirmed this case is cold so there are no updates.

Minutes after WTOC aired this story, O.C. Welch added a $10,000 reward.

That brings the total reward to $12,500. It will all go through CrimeStoppers.

Detectives urge anyone with information to call either the SPD Tip Line at 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.