Rising country singer from Statesboro will tour with Hardy, Lainey Wilson

Dylan Marlowe
Dylan Marlowe(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A rising country singer from Statesboro will be part of a nationwide tour this fall with two of the hottest acts in Nashville.

Dylan Marlowe will join Hardy and Lainey Wilson on a nationwide tour that will include a Dec. 7 stop in Savannah.

Until a few years ago, you’d find Marlowe and his guitar playing hangouts around Statesboro. Now, he’s sharing the stage with some of the big names of country music.

Marlowe graduated high school in 2015 and played the local scene before moving to Nashville four years ago. He’s written songs for John Pardy and others as well as performing. He got a phone call last week.

“He called and said “hey, what’s up? It’s Hardy. I’m doing my first arena tour. You, me, and Lainey Wilson. You down?’ I said, “yeah, I’m super down,’” Marlowe said.

This comes after playing some stops last year with another artist with ‘Boro ties: Cole Swindell.

He says he’s been fortunate to get his song “Record High” on XM radio and connect with fellow artists who can help create opportunities now and down the road.

“Everybody has different goals. One of my goals is to be out on tour with the right people and getting my music out to the most people possible,” Marlowe said.

The Hardy tour will hit Savannah in December. Between now and the fall tour, he’ll get married and keep writing and performing music.

Even in the middle of this rising buzz, he says he’s excited about coming back here in late April and playing a show for the hometown crowd.

