Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah City Council voting on St. Patrick’s Day ordinances

FILE PHOTO - A previous Savannah city council meeting.
FILE PHOTO - A previous Savannah city council meeting.(WTOC)
By Camille Syed
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One week and one day from Thursday, Savannah will be full of green for St. Patrick’s Day.

The Savannah City Council is voting on their festival ordinance which includes rules and zoning for the celebrations.

Under this ordinance, when the parade is going up Savannah streets for St. Patrick’s Day, there will be no food or drink sales along the route. That’s because the mayor says they want to make sure our businesses get all the coins.

Another effort to support more businesses, the ordinance will expand the to-go cup zone again this year on March 17 only.

Mayor Van Johnson says these changes last year were a hit with area businesses and he wants that to continue.

“We want people to enjoy our local restaurants, pubs and taverns, we want them to win and this is an opportunity for our visitors and guests to be able to enjoy the businesses who hold it down for us all year long,” Mayor Johnson said.

The goal? For the businesses serving us every day to continue getting the gold at the end of the rainbow or in this case, our St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatham Co. Police confirm death at auto shop was result of attempted catalytic converter theft
Stuckie the dog
‘Stuckie’ found nearly perfectly preserved more than 40 years ago
Kirkland Stewart
Savannah-Chatham schools employee charged with enticing a child
St. Patrick's Day
Deadline this Friday for parking in Savannah on St. Patrick’s Day
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says

Latest News

Hilton Head Irish Festival is this weekend
Hilton Head Irish Festival is this weekend
Celtic Heritage Festival this Saturday at Forsyth Park
Celtic Heritage Festival this Saturday at Forsyth Park
Celtic Heritage Festival this Saturday at Forsyth Park
Celtic Heritage Festival this Saturday at Forsyth Park
Hilton Head Irish Festival is this weekend
Hilton Head Irish Festival is this weekend