Savannah City Council voting on St. Patrick’s Day ordinances

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One week and one day from Thursday, Savannah will be full of green for St. Patrick’s Day.

The Savannah City Council is voting on their festival ordinance which includes rules and zoning for the celebrations.

Under this ordinance, when the parade is going up Savannah streets for St. Patrick’s Day, there will be no food or drink sales along the route. That’s because the mayor says they want to make sure our businesses get all the coins.

Another effort to support more businesses, the ordinance will expand the to-go cup zone again this year on March 17 only.

Mayor Van Johnson says these changes last year were a hit with area businesses and he wants that to continue.

“We want people to enjoy our local restaurants, pubs and taverns, we want them to win and this is an opportunity for our visitors and guests to be able to enjoy the businesses who hold it down for us all year long,” Mayor Johnson said.

The goal? For the businesses serving us every day to continue getting the gold at the end of the rainbow or in this case, our St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

