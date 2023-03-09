Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Sen. Ossoff announces funding to repair railroad line in Candler Co.

(Live 5)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A railroad line in Candler County will be repaired and reopened, thanks to help from Washington.

Senator John Ossoff announced $1.1 million dollars to fix 12 miles of rail line from Metter to Register.

The line is used by companies to haul freight materials. Local leaders say it’s crucial to get it fixed and running again.

“The railroad is vital to industry, not only for existing industries to have the option to move their product by rail, but also for recruitment of future industries to grow a diverse economic development footprint,” said Hannah Mullins, with the Candler County Industrial Authority.

The rail line has been closed since last summer after a derailment left major damage. Mullins says, without the funding, it may have remained closed permanently.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatham Co. Police confirm death at auto shop was result of attempted catalytic converter theft
Stuckie the dog
‘Stuckie’ found nearly perfectly preserved more than 40 years ago
Kirkland Stewart
Savannah-Chatham schools employee charged with enticing a child
St. Patrick's Day
Deadline this Friday for parking in Savannah on St. Patrick’s Day
FILE PHOTO - A sign at an entrance gate to Fort Stewart.
4,500 Georgia soldiers deploying to bolster European allies

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh professes his innocence during sentencing
Alex Murdaugh appeals ruling, sentencing for murder conviction
John Patrick Shea
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in Harrison Island Rd. shooting
THE News at 5
Rising country singer from Statesboro will tour with Hardy, Lainey Wilson
Blessing of the Crops
Farmers, businesses owners gather for annual Blessing of the Crops