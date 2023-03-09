Sen. Ossoff announces funding to repair railroad line in Candler Co.

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A railroad line in Candler County will be repaired and reopened, thanks to help from Washington.

Senator John Ossoff announced $1.1 million dollars to fix 12 miles of rail line from Metter to Register.

The line is used by companies to haul freight materials. Local leaders say it’s crucial to get it fixed and running again.

“The railroad is vital to industry, not only for existing industries to have the option to move their product by rail, but also for recruitment of future industries to grow a diverse economic development footprint,” said Hannah Mullins, with the Candler County Industrial Authority.

The rail line has been closed since last summer after a derailment left major damage. Mullins says, without the funding, it may have remained closed permanently.

