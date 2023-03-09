St. Patrick’s Day committee honoring deceased grand marshals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This year’s Savannah St. Patrick’s Day committee and Grand Marshal, George Schwarz III, took part in an annual tradition honoring those who have served as past Grand Marshals.

The event is held each year to highlight the person that served as the grand marshal from 50 years ago.

In 1973, Aloysius Handiboe Junior lead the parade.

The small gathering was held Thursday afternoon.

“This should be a time where by we parade people and you as family and friends should give thanks to our mighty God for the man that he was on this earth and now with God in heaven. Knowing him, not for very long, but he was a man of faith, a man of compassion, and a man of love,” said Patrick O’Brien, the parade chaplain.

They also pay their respects to all the past parade grand marshals who have passed away.

