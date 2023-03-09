Suspect in murder of McIntosh Co. fisherman granted bond

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man charged with murdering a fisherman on the shrimping docks at the Darien Waterfront last summer was granted bond Thursday.

33-year-old Justin Barnard is facing charges for felony murder and aggravated in the death of 51-year-old Neil Trutt. McIntosh County Deputies say Trutt was found badly beaten on the Thompson Seafood Dock in Darien on July 2nd. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

While it was a McIntosh County case, the judge was working in Bryan County Thursday, so the hearing was held there.

At the hearing, we’re getting a better picture of what investigators say happened the night of Neil Trutt’s death last July.

“Who hit you, Neil? McIntosh County 911, where is your emergency? Uhh… Thompson Seafood..”

“I got down to my shrimp boat, there’s a guy on the dock all bloodied up, I don’t know what’s going on.”

That’s part of the 911 call from the night Neil Trutt died. According to 911 records, this call went out around 10:36 on the night of July 2nd.

In court, Investigator Mike Ward with the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office pinpointing the time of the incident to around 9:45 that night. He says witnesses saw Justin Barnard’s car down by the docks around the time of the incident but Barnard told investigators he was at home.

“A vehicle matching a large silver SUV was seen at the scene at 21:45 hours by a witness at the time. It was observed coming in from the condo side off of Fort King George,” said Ward.

Ward also recounts what people near the docks told him that night.

“He hears a bunch of commotion up under Thompson Dock. Commotion, things being slung around, he hears explicit language, things like that, after that short time, the vehicle then departs at a rapid pace through Boone’s Dock toward Fort King George.”

Meanwhile, the defense inquiring if Trutt who was reportedly living at the dock at the time of the incident could have gotten his injuries from a fall instead.

“Was there any discussion about the fact that Mr. Trutt may have simply fallen off the table he was sleeping on and injured himself?” asked defense attorney Mitch Shook.

“I don’t remember any discussion like that,” said Ward.

The judge granted Barnard bond at $150,000.

