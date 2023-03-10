Sky Cams
Alternate learning site set up for Shuman Elementary students for Monday, Tuesday

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All Shuman Elementary students and staff will be at a different location Monday, March 13 and Tuesday, March 14.

The Savannah-Chatham County School system says they are continuing to assess the impacts of a fire broke out in the classroom Tuesday.

Savannah-Chatham County School officials say all students will need to report to the gym both days at their regular times.

Students will be taken to A.B. Williams Elementary both days.

All bus riders will be picked up at their regular stops in the morning. After school, bus riders will be picked up at A.B. Williams Elementary and taken home.

Everyone else will be taken back to Shuman’s gym. Students can be picked up from Shuman at their normal times. Students who walk home will be released after standard procedures from the gym.

The YMCA Before and After School program will continue to operate at normal times from the Shuman gym. Parents can drop their children off as normal in the morning and pick up children as normal from the Shuman gymnasium in the afternoon.

21st Century is cancelled for Monday and Tuesday.

