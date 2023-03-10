Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club receives huge donation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Frank Callen Boys & Girls club received a huge donation on Friday.

The club received a $100,000 donation from the Sarah Mills Hodge Foundation.

“Well, it means a lot. I mean the Sarah Mills Hodge Foundation, Ms. Hodge has been a part of this club from the beginning. She donated the official land, our bus has her name on it, and for them to come in and support us with this refurbishment of the gym- it means everything,” Mark Lindsay said.

“I was the head of the school here in Savannah- Savannah Country Day School- and Iove walking into a basketball court, and seeing the kind of interaction that young people who can grow and learn, and develop some leadership skills and some teamwork skills. And when I walk in here and see that, it’s the same thing,” Paul Pressley said.

Lindsay said that the money will be used to renovate the gym with brand new floors, backboards, and other renovations.

