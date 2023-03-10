Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club receives huge donation

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Frank Callen Boys & Girls club received a huge donation on Friday.

The club received a $100,000 donation from the Sarah Mills Hodge Foundation.

“Well, it means a lot. I mean the Sarah Mills Hodge Foundation, Ms. Hodge has been a part of this club from the beginning. She donated the official land, our bus has her name on it, and for them to come in and support us with this refurbishment of the gym- it means everything,” Mark Lindsay said.

“I was the head of the school here in Savannah- Savannah Country Day School- and Iove walking into a basketball court, and seeing the kind of interaction that young people who can grow and learn, and develop some leadership skills and some teamwork skills. And when I walk in here and see that, it’s the same thing,” Paul Pressley said.

Lindsay said that the money will be used to renovate the gym with brand new floors, backboards, and other renovations.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Marlowe
Rising country singer from Statesboro will tour with Hardy, Lainey Wilson
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Buster Murdaugh, the son of Alex Murdaugh, listens as Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all...
Buster Murdaugh’s girlfriend files second report due to reporter ‘frightening her’
Alex Murdaugh professes his innocence during sentencing
Alex Murdaugh appeals ruling, sentencing for murder conviction
Slew of prosecutor resignations raises concerns

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
Hilton Head ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with festival, parade this weekend
FILE PHOTO
City leaders expect busy St. Patrick’s Day weekend
*
Rain doesn’t stop Greening of the Fountain celebration
Pockets Full of Sunshine participants
Local organization bringing ‘sunshine’ year round for disabled adults