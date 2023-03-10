Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Georgia Power customers to receive credit on this month’s bill

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Power customers will catch a break on this month’s bill.

The electric company is offering one-time credits to residents.

If you had an active account during 2022, you are eligible for the credit.

The amount varies based on energy usage.

According to the company’s website, the decision was based on their “business performance” and it’s a way to thank valued customers.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Marlowe
Rising country singer from Statesboro will tour with Hardy, Lainey Wilson
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Alex Murdaugh professes his innocence during sentencing
Alex Murdaugh appeals ruling, sentencing for murder conviction
Slew of prosecutor resignations raises concerns
FILE PHOTO - A sign at an entrance gate to Fort Stewart.
4,500 Georgia soldiers deploying to bolster European allies

Latest News

2023 Greening of the Fountain
WATCH: 2023 Greening of the Fountain
Dwayne McCloud
Man arrested after he was indicted in connection to April 2022 homicide
Buster Murdaugh, the son of Alex Murdaugh, listens as Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all...
Buster Murdaugh’s girlfriend files second report due to reporter ‘frightening her’
Three men charged in death of Arbery file appeal of federal hate crime convictions