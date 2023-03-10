Sky Cams
Leadership Southeast Georgia Class participates in active shooting training in Long Co.

long co. active shooter training
long co. active shooter training(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday, the Leadership Southeast Georgia Class went through some difficult training to give them a better understanding of emergency situations.

They gathered in Long County for active shooter training.

The sheriff’s office simulated a shooting in a school, including guns firing actual projectiles, and waiting for police to respond after shots were fired.

This was part of the class learning about military impacts and public emergency services.

While the goal was mostly to help officials understand how different agencies work together to respond to situations like an active shooter, it also gave them a new appreciation for what officers and children go through in those scenarios.

“It’s scary. I could not imagine being a child sitting in a classroom having to prepare for an active shooter to come in and what you do in that scenario. So I just feel very fortunate to be able to have this experience and know that people are out there preparing to take care of our children,” Courtney Rawlins, the executive director of the greater Pooler area chamber of commerce.

