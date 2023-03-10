Local organization bringing ‘sunshine’ year round for disabled adults

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Pockets Full of Sunshine is a local nonprofit that helps provide life skills and social opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities across the Lowcountry.

Friday was one of the biggest days of the year for the organization who relies on community support to continue their mission.

Although it was a rainy day there was plenty of sunshine at the Forest City Gun Club Friday.

“This is our 12th Annual Sporting Shoot Clay Fundraiser. This is our only fundraiser that we do so it’s very important,” said Pockets Full of Sunshine co-founder Laurin Rivers.

The event brings in hundreds of community members to hopefully raise thousands of dollars.

“I mean this event day brings in the bulk of the funding that gets us through the year,” said Rivers.

Guests get to do some clay shooting, bid on auction items, enjoy a hot lunch and purchase items made by participants of the program like Noah Wells.

“The excitement for me is just being here today with my parents and just helping out,” Noah says.

This fun filled day insuring Noah and all the other Rays of Sunshine get to continue to thrive thanks to this organization.

“It’s supporting such a fabulous group that we’re very fortunate to be part of it. It gets these special people out into the community,” said Noah’s mom Barbara Wells.

A community made stronger with them as a part of it.

“It’s wonderful to go over there and watch all they build and what they do and how they’re involved in the community,” said Pockets supporter Gary Bezilla.

Teaching valuable life skills but perhaps more importantly giving them a place to call home.

“He’s commented recently how it really feels like a family and he has some great new friends and a great place to go,” Barbara says.

Making every day feel like a sunny one.

