Making Irish cream blondies with Chef Darin

By Becky Sattero
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Yield: 1 8-inch pan (about 16 pieces)

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup dark brown sugar (may substitute light brown if desired)

½ cup chocolate chips

½ cup butterscotch chips

½ cup coconut

½ cup chopped toasted walnuts

½ cup (1 stick) butter, melted

1 egg, beaten

¼ cup Irish Cream Liqueur

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 8-inch square baking pan with vegetable spray.
  • In a large bowl combine the flour, brown sugar, chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, coconut and walnuts. Mix thoroughly to blend together. In a small bowl beat together the egg, melted butter and Irish Cream liqueur.
  • Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients and pour the liquid mixture into the well. Fold mixture together with a rubber spatula just until it is moistened and pour into the prepared pan.
  • Bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes. Cool completely before cutting.

