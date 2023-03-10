Making Irish cream blondies with Chef Darin
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Yield: 1 8-inch pan (about 16 pieces)
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup dark brown sugar (may substitute light brown if desired)
½ cup chocolate chips
½ cup butterscotch chips
½ cup coconut
½ cup chopped toasted walnuts
½ cup (1 stick) butter, melted
1 egg, beaten
¼ cup Irish Cream Liqueur
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 8-inch square baking pan with vegetable spray.
- In a large bowl combine the flour, brown sugar, chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, coconut and walnuts. Mix thoroughly to blend together. In a small bowl beat together the egg, melted butter and Irish Cream liqueur.
- Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients and pour the liquid mixture into the well. Fold mixture together with a rubber spatula just until it is moistened and pour into the prepared pan.
- Bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes. Cool completely before cutting.
