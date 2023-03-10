Man arrested after he was indicted in connection to April 2022 homicide

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force, has arrested a man who was indicted in connection to the shooting death of a woman on Quacco Road.

Police took 28-year-old Dwayne McCloud into custody at a Savannah address on March 9. McCloud was arrested after he was indicted for Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Armed Robbery in connection with the death of 23-year-old Maranda Dover.

Dover was found shot to death in her car on April 10, 2022 at a mobile home park in the 800 block of Quacco Road.

Police say detectives do not believe the crime was random. McCloud is being held at the Chatham County Detention Center.

This is the second arrest in this case. Police arrested 37-year-old Reuben Luke Rios in Chicago, Illinois and was charged with Felony Murder, three counts of Aggravated assault, and two counts of First Degree Cruelty to Children.

