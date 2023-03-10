Police investigating shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
According to police, an adult male victim was taken to a Savannah hospital for treatment.
Police say several people have been detained for questioning.
Savannah High School was placed on lockdown due to the shooting scene nearby.
