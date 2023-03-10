Sky Cams
Police investigating shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue

(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

According to police, an adult male victim was taken to a Savannah hospital for treatment.

Police say several people have been detained for questioning.

Savannah High School was placed on lockdown due to the shooting scene nearby.

