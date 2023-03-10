Port Wentworth votes to increase council members wages by 200%

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - After the November election, Port Wentworth council members will get a 200% increase in their pay.

Starting January 2024, Port Wentworth council members will go from making $400 per month to $1200 per month. In the mayor’s absense, council voted to amend the measure so instead of the mayor making the same amount as council, he will be paid $1400 per month.

One resident showed up against it.

“That is a city [Savannah] we’re only 10% the size of. I don’t know how y’all came to a conclusion to bring this to this amount. How did you?”

Council members didn’t answer, but Mayor Pro Tem Thomas Barbee tried to have him escorted out when his time was over.

“I just asked one question.”

Thomas Barbee asking “who’s the police officer on duty?”

Port Wentworth Councilmember Glenn Jones, the only one opposed. was against increasing it to this scale asking that they only double it.

“My whole thing is. I know we should be getting compensated but this number right here is overwhelming especially when you look at cities above us.”

The city manager said they’re basing it on Port Wentworth growing from 3,000 to almost 13,000 over the last 20 years and the compensation of council members of other cities in comparable size.

“Councils and previous administrations did a lot of things wrong. They cost the city money. We’re not costing the city money. We’re trying to save everything that we can do better for the city,” said Councilmember Rufus Bright.

“I understand as a public servant you don’t get into it for the income. I work full time and can’t count anymore the number of hours I’ve taken from my full time job to participate in city functions,” said Councilwoman Gabrielle Nelson.

The mayor wasn’t present to participate in the vote because he is in the hospital waiting to have a critical surgery.

