Rescue Me Friday: She-Ra

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - She-Ra is only 2 years old and she’s already a Lonely Heart at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah. Those are animals that have been on the adoption floor for an extended time.

Nina Schulze is the adoption manager for the Humane Society and she is here on this Rescue Me Friday to let everyone know how they can help give Lonely Hearts like She-Ra a forever home.

