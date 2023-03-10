Reward increased to over $12,000 in 2018 cold case, O.C. Welch adding $10,000

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A business owner and grieving mother are trying to get people to speak up about a 2018 cold case.

Local car dealership owner O.C. Welch heard a mother’s pleas on WTOC Wednesday night.

Devardrious Dixon’s mother Kathy wants his case reopened and Welch wants to help.

“I’ve dealt with these cold cases before,” said Welch.

So he said he knows what will get people to talk...$12,500 for Dixon. $10,000 of it will come from him.

“I’ve actually put four people behind bars doing this.”

In fact, it started with a story we brought you back in 2012.

“It was Wesley Franklin. Volunteer firefighter who was close to my son Chip. That could’ve been chip.”

Franklin was shot and killed in Sandfly. That lead to an arrest after $40,000 was put up in reward money.

O.C. offered a reward in the 17-year-old Evan Colquitt case. An arrest was also made in that case.

“Phone ringing 2:15 in the morning and I was wondering who the heck is calling me at 2:15 in the morning and that was the father letting me know they arrested his son’s killer. I’ll take that call any day.”

And Welch said he wants Dixon’s family to get that call, the same closure of his killer being found.

“The sad part about is the people that know about it, it bothers them too, because they know who killed this guy. Little man Dixon - they know who little man Dixon is they know who killed him or they know somebody who knows somebody who knows somebody.”

O.C. Welch said he is open to anyone giving him a call directly at 843-288-0101, though the reward money will go through CrimeStoppers.

Detectives urge anyone with information to call either the SPD Tip Line at 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

