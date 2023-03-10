Wet day ahead, isolated storms possible

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Prepare for a damp drive in to school or work!

Spotty showers will continue to dampen our roads through the morning commute. More rain on the way after daybreak. pic.twitter.com/KBt1WoM1QY — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) March 10, 2023

Overnight showers continue to hangout through Friday morning. Friday will be a warmer start with temperatures in the mid 50s at daybreak We’ll warm up to the mid 70s Friday afternoon, but a front will bring in a chance of showers throughout the day, starting in the morning.

A stronger storm or two will also be possible from the late morning into the mid afternoon, mainly south of I-16. Most of the rain begins to clear by the evening commute.

Rain looks to move mostly move out Saturday morning with lows in the mid 40s. Highs will be near 70 degrees Saturday and mid 70s on Sunday. Another cold front is possible early next week, with an increasing chance of rain late Sunday into Monday.

This brings in a cold blast of air for next week, with highs in the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Morning lows will also be chillier, with upper 30s possible Wednesday morning.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

