1 dead after crash on Garrard and Lane Ave.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a crash on Garrard and Lane Ave.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, a man lost control of a vehicle before leaving the roadway and striking propane gas pipes.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident caused a propane gas leak and six homes were evacuated as a precaution, police say.

In addition, the road was closed until gas crews could arrive and turn off the propane.

Residents were allowed back into their homes around 5 p.m.

One person is confirmed dead in the accident at Garrard and Lane Avenue. We are still waiting for gas crews to arrive to turn off the gas. Please continue to avoid the area. — Chatham County Police Department (@ChathamCountyPD) March 11, 2023

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.