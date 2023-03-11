Sky Cams
1 dead after crash on Garrard and Lane Ave.

Garrard at Lane Ave closed following gas line leak(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a crash on Garrard and Lane Ave.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, a man lost control of a vehicle before leaving the roadway and striking propane gas pipes.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident caused a propane gas leak and six homes were evacuated as a precaution, police say.

In addition, the road was closed until gas crews could arrive and turn off the propane.

Residents were allowed back into their homes around 5 p.m.

