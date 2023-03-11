1 dead, Garrard and Lane Ave closed following crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a crash on Garrard and Lane Ave Saturday.

Garrard and Lane Ave is closed at this time. According to officials, a vehicle hit a propane tank.

Police are asking everyone within a mile radius of the gas line to evacuate the area.

According to Savannah police, about six homes have been evacuated.

One person is confirmed dead in the accident at Garrard and Lane Avenue. We are still waiting for gas crews to arrive to turn off the gas. Please continue to avoid the area. — Chatham County Police Department (@ChathamCountyPD) March 11, 2023

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.