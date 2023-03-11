Sky Cams
1 dead, Garrard and Lane Ave closed following crash

Garrard at Lane Ave closed following gas line leak(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a crash on Garrard and Lane Ave Saturday.

Garrard and Lane Ave is closed at this time. According to officials, a vehicle hit a propane tank.

Police are asking everyone within a mile radius of the gas line to evacuate the area.

According to Savannah police, about six homes have been evacuated.

