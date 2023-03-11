11 Beaufort Co. students receive scholarships from Heritage Classic Foundation

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Eleven Beaufort County students received generous awards Friday from the Heritage Classic Foundation. They were named as this year’s scholars.

The winners are from seven different high schools and one of them is home-schooled.

Each of them went through an application process. They were reviewed on the basis of academic success, community service, essays they wrote and financial need.

One of the scholars we spoke with says it was a huge honor to be one of the recipients.

“I just want to use this money to help pay for my college tuition, and eventually once I graduate college I can use what I learned to give back to this community,” said Benjamin Steen.

The foundation says in addition to the 11 scholarships, they are also funding four annual scholarships to the University of South Carolina-Beaufort and two to the Technical College of the Lowcountry.

