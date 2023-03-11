Sky Cams
Beaufort Co. asking residents to participate in Get Connected SC survey

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - In South Carolina, an initiative that is dedicated to getting high speed internet to people across the state needs your input.

Get Connected SC has launched a survey that they say only takes five minutes.

Beaufort County is encouraging all of its residents to participate in order to identify any areas that are having problems with internet access.

“Our goal is to ensure that every citizen in South Carolina has access to reliable high-speed internet, regardless of their zip code or economic status,” said a spokesperson for Get Connected SC. “But to achieve this goal, we need to understand the barriers that prevent some communities from accessing the internet. The survey is a critical tool in this effort, and we urge everyone to take a few minutes to complete it.”

To take the survey, click here.

