Garrard and Lane Ave closed following gas line leak

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a vehicle hit a propane tank Saturday.

This happened on Garrard and Lane Ave which is closed.

Police are asking everyone within a mile radius of the gas line to evacuate the area.

No injuries were reported and the person who hit the gasoline fled the scene.

According to Savannah police about six homes have been evacuated.

