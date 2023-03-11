Murdaugh Murders: After the Verdict

Sky Cams
By WTOC Staff
Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced former Lowcountry attorney, was sentenced to two life sentences after being found guilty of murdering his wife and son.

Murdaugh’s attorney have since filed an appeal against his conviction and sentencing.

Murdaugh’s wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul, were killed in Colleton County in June 2021.

WTOC takes a deep dive into the deaths connected to Murdaugh, the trial itself and what’s next.

