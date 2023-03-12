Sky Cams
Annual St. Patrick’s Day Rugby tournament draws players to Daffin Park

By Flynn Snyder
Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday marked one of Savannah’s most unique St. Patrick’s Day traditions: the world’s largest St Patrick’s Day Rugby tournament.

The 44th annual tournament was held in Daffin Park, put on by the Savannah Shamrocks Rugby Club. Nearly 80 teams from across the United States and Canada played.

The tournament has grown exponentially over the past four decades, starting with only about 6 teams in 1978. Organizers say rugby provides a unique opportunity to bring people together.

Lindsey Schmidt, the tournament director, says, “It’s very intense, but it’s one of those games that you’re spending 80 minutes playing each other, tackling, and beating each other up, but then you have a big fun social at the end and you’re cheering and having a drink together.”

The event also had food trucks and beer sales. A portion the proceeds will go to America’s Second Harvest and the Humane Society.

