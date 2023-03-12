Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All tornado watches around the area have been canceled. Overnight, I’ll continue to track scattered showers around the area through sunrise tomorrow. Starting temperatures should drop into the mid to lower-50s for most.

Throughout the day, I’ll look for clearing skies until we see mostly sunny by afternoon with highs in the upper-60s to lower-70s for most. This trend of cooler weather should continue through mid-week as we track high-pressure building into the area with highs staying in the lower to mid-60s each afternoon.

Thursday, we should see highs rise back into the upper-60s. For St Patrick’s Day, I’ll be looking at start temps around 50 degrees with highs in the mid-70s for Savannah. However, we’ll be keeping a close eye on the timing of our next cold front throughout the week.

Right now, by that night we could have isolated to scattered rain chances. Leading to more widespread rain chances throughout Saturday. If this features tries to move in quicker than expected, we could see more rain chances during the day Friday.

Be sure to stay updated on the latest forecast throughout the week. Since these rain chances will be generally lower this week. Go ahead and expect more high tree pollen counts to move in by mid-week.

